Calf to be named by Chiefs Kingdom is born

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The calf that will be named by Chiefs Kingdom has been born.

Grace Ames, director of agri-tourism for Colonial Gardens in Blue Springs, said they are putting out a call for Chiefs fans to name the calf, and that they would love a name that reflects Chiefs spirit.

Ames says that a poll to name the calf will soon be released.

"Opal and Sterling Mahomes are contenders at the moment," Ames said.

As for now, the calf is being kept away from the other animals at Colonial Gardens so that it can get acclimated to its mother, Penny the red Dexter cow.

