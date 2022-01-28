Chiefs Kingdom's creativity enlisted to name calf

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — At Colonial Gardens located about 17 miles away from the loudest NFL stadium, where the goats aren't hungry for touchdowns, all eyes are on Penny.

The red Dexter cow will soon be a mom, perhaps on Red Friday.

"There were some kind of trick signs that happened, but she's holding out, and I don't know if it's because of the cold or just all the attention," said Grace Ames, director of agritourism at Colonial Gardens.

And she's about to get a whole lot more.

Ames, who's helping Penny give birth, is calling on Chiefs Kingdom to come up with a name for Penny's calf.

Patrick Moohomes, Travis Calf-ce, Mecole Milkman and Leather'ius Sneed are some names being floated around.

"We will get the word out on our social media Colonial Gardens Facebook and Instagram page , we'll post some options there and we'll let the general public vote — we'll choose something from that," Ames said.

Once Penny gives birth, the other animals at Colonials Gardens won't be able to go over and say hello to the MVP immediately, they’ll be kept away for at least a week so Penny and her calf can get acclimated to one another.

With Penny now in the proverbial fourth quarter of her pregnancy, when it's all said and done, the calving will take a lot longer than the 13 seconds it took the Chiefs to tie last Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills.

"I mean it might take 13 days at this point my cow is so stubborn, but hopefully it goes a lot faster than that. She's holding on," Ames said.

Maybe for a Victory Monday.

