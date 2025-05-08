Cameras in Crossroads neighborhood spark mixed reactions amid security efforts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — New surveillance cameras in the Crossroads neighborhood are drawing attention and mixed responses from residents and visitors.

The cameras located in two privately owned parking lots at 17th and Main streets feature loudspeakers that announce, “You’re under surveillance,” creating a striking presence.

A visitor to the area, Kym Thompson, described her reaction after hearing the announcement.

Kym Thompson, Crossroads customer/visitor

“We got out of the car, and we were walking into the restaurant, and it started screaming at us. You’re under surveillance, ahh!” Thompson expressed discomfort with the volume, stating, “That’s way too loud and it’s horrifying. No. I don’t like it.”

Michael Kono is another visitor who has installed similar cameras at his business in Kansas City, Kansas, after experiencing 24 car break-ins within a six-month span.

He views the surveillance as a necessary security measure.

Michael Kono, Crossroads customer/visitor

“Obviously, they need surveillance for some sort of reason,” Kono said. “When I hear it, I don’t even think anything of it.”

He says that following the installation of cameras, his business had a significant drop in theft incidents.

Crossroads Camera with speaker

The property manager of the parking lots, Brad Nicholson, responded in a statement to KSHB 41.

He noted that since the cameras were installed eight months ago, there has been a decline in property crimes, with no cars reported stolen. The manager added that tenants have expressed appreciation for the investment in security.

You can read his full statement below.

“As you are aware, Kansas City is experiencing unprecedented levels of crime, including a surge in property crimes such as car thefts and break-ins, with little to no repercussions for the perpetrators. Downtown is no exception, with cars being stolen from our lots and break-ins occurring in broad daylight, as you and others have reported.





While spending six figures to improve security was not something we wanted to do, we felt we had no choice. Since installing these systems eight months ago, we’ve seen a major reduction in property crimes on these two lots, with no cars stolen. Our tenants and the businesses that use these lots have expressed their appreciation for the investment we’ve made in security.







In conversations with our tenants, they’ve told us they don’t feel the messaging is hurting their business—in fact, quite the opposite. The lot is often at capacity, even when others are not, which speaks for itself. In the end, we are tackling the issue head-on, while others are just complaining. We don’t have the luxury of inaction.” Brad Nicholson of Nicholson Group

Ty Jaynes is the general manager at Taps on Main, located across the street from the parking lots.

Jaynes acknowledged the positive impact of the cameras on security.

Ty Jaynes, General Manager Taps on Main

“It’s helped security on one side of the street, and we’ve had a lot fewer break-ins when it comes to cars and vandalism,” he said, though he noted that some crime may have shifted to other areas.

The cameras cost around $6,000 to install, but the owner says they were left with no choice.

