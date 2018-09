KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A teacher in Cameron, Missouri is facing multiple charges after he was allegedly found in possession of child pornography.

William D. Williams is facing three charges of possession of child pornography, three charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and one charged second-degree statutory sodomy.

The probable cause statement was issued Sept. 21 and a warrant for Williams's arrest was issued on Wednesday.

His bond is set at $500,000 cash only.