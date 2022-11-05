Candidates in Kansas 3rd Congressional District race make final push to voters

SHAWNEE, Kan. — With the midterms entering the homestretch, candidates vying for the Kansas 3rd Congressional District race are making one last push.

Amanda Adkins' bid for the seat is focused on what she says is a central issue.

"Most people in the 3rd Congressional District right now are very driven by pocketbook issues, just in terms of where the economy is at right now," Adkins said at a neighborhood event in Shawnee on Saturday.

Rep. Sharice Davids was also campaigning Saturday, touting her experience door to door.

"I'm a huge infrastructure nerd, I sit on the transportation and infrastructure committee. I also sit on the small business and AG committee now, and one of the things that I think is really important is figuring out a way to work across the aisle," Davids said to voters on a porch stoop in Mission.

In-person advance voting opened Oct. 19 in Kansas. While many who engaged with the candidates Saturday say they already voted, they're encouraging their neighbors and friends to do the same.

Davids and Adkins say such events are important in the final stretch to encourage high voter turnout.

"What we saw in August was certainly that people are very engaged right now," Davids said.

And whoever wins Tuesday will do so in a redrawn district.

"I've been encouraged by conversations I've had in new parts of the district, and I'm really looking forward to representing the Kansas 3rd again," she said.

Although, Adkins says she's feeling equally confident and is "looking forward to victory on Tuesday."

The House majority hangs in the balance Tuesday, with the eyes of the state and country on this race.