'Can't believe we've come this far': Youth Ambassadors moves into 1st building after 14 years

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Youth Ambassadors has been serving teens for 14 years, but they've never had their own building.

On Thursday, the nonprofit brought together their students, mentors, elected officials and supporters in the community for their grand opening at 3130 Troost Avenue in Hyde Park.

When crime solutions and resources for youth are a focal point in Kansas City, establishing themselves in the heart of the city is intentional.

"Youth Ambassadors has helped me in so many ways, including with my nonprofit," said 18-year-old Aniyah Rowe, a youth ambassador. "I go around the KC-metro area and give back to people in need with blankets, clothes and food."

Rowe's organization is called "Why we help."

Jamon McCullough has been with Youth Ambassadors since they were teaching out of a school basement.

He said the nonprofit has helped him pursue his dreams in cybersecurity.

"The resumes, entrepreneurship and personal finance — some of these skills we are not learning in school, but we learn them here," McCullough said.

More than 3,000 graduates have completed programming at Youth Ambassadors. The nonprofit employs the students and teaches them to be future community leaders.

The teens expressed they aren't leaving it up to the organization to figure out solutions to problems they see in the community.

"We realize violence plays a huge role in Kansas City — I want to change that," Rowe said. "I have friends that live in certain areas with a lot of violence."

The grand opening was a full circle moment for the nonprofit's leadership and teens.

"I can't believe we've come this far," McCullough said. "If I wasn't here, I don't know where I would be."

In the new space, they can reach even more teens in the Kansas City-area.

Soon-to-be graduates realize they can also bring through another generation.

"Our responsibility is to recruit more teenagers. The more we get, the more our voice speaks louder," McCullough said.

