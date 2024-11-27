'Can't comprehend': Sister says Independence mother killed in police shooting struggled with postpartum

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Authorities continue to investigate an Independence police shooting that resulted in the death of 34-year-old Maria Pike and her infant, Destinii.

Before the Independence Police Department released edited body camera footage of the minutes leading up to the shooting, KSHB 41's Abby Dodge spoke with Pike's sister over Zoom.

Nina Book lives in Ohio. She said her twin sister, Maria "Masha" Pike, was a loving mother to her daughter Destinii.

Book said Pike loved being outdoors and cooking traditional Russian food.

The twins were born in Tver, Russia, and adopted by American parents in the late 90s.

KSHB 41 News staff Nina Book and Maria Pike

The sisters kept in touch through calls and texts. Book spoke to her sister not long after she had Destinii.

"She told me how excited she was to be with Destinii and she told me good things about Mitchell as her partner," Book said.

KSHB 41 News staff Maria Pike and her daughter, Destinii

In one of their final conversations, Pike opened up about her struggles after birth.

"She recognized her weakness; she recognized what hit her," Book said. "She told me that the symptoms of postpartum would hit her out of nowhere at times."

Book said Pike told her she was on medication and feeling better before she died.

"My mind as a twin can't comprehend that I am not going to see her or hear her again," she said.

Book said she has watched the body camera footage and feels “overwhelmed” reliving her sister's final moments.

—

KSHB 41 reporter Abby Dodge covers consumer issues, personal budgeting and everyday spending. Share your story idea with Abby.