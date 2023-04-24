'Captain Seahawk' set to land in Kansas City for NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of the world's biggest Seattle Seahawks fans will be in Kansas City for the NFL Draft this week.

Wallace Watts goes by “Captain Seahawk,” because he's a literal airline captain. He gets millions of views on his YouTube channel and social media pages every month.

Watts spoke to KSHB 41 the week before the draft after flying a commercial flight to India.

"A couple of days ago, I was petting a cobra,” Watts said. “I had my Seahawk jersey on with one of those snake charmers. I go around the world, and when I get home, I have a house full of Seahawk items and costumes."

Watts said his wardrobe doesn't change much, even outside of football season.

"You'll never catch me without something Seahawk on,” Watts said. “It's all I wear."

And this week, he'll be landing in Kansas City for his third NFL draft.

"You envision the draft as just sitting in a chair and (NFL Commissioner) Roger Goodell comes out and says the name, and everybody sits there, and it's boring, but it's really not,” Watts said. “Everybody's a super fan, but people who are really dedicated to the team come out there. We wake up at 7 in the morning, and we go to all the parties until midnight, so we don't sleep at the draft."

Watts plans to take his best outfits all around town, looking for not only Seahawk fans, but really any super fan who wants to take a picture. He'll hit the sights in town, and even check in with a Seahawk/Kansas City connection.

"We plan on seeing some sights,” Watts said. “There's a Negro League Baseball Museum, Drew Lock's dad has several restaurants around Kansas City, so we're going to connect with them."

