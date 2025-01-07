Cardinals in the snow, Texans stuck in Kansas City: 1st major winter storm of 2025 had it all

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People across the Kansas City area have been so gracious in sending KSHB 41 their photos and videos from the blizzard that we wanted to showcase some of our favorites.

Julie Barnett sang a happy song for her dream come true.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Brad and Julie Barnett speak from their Kansas City hotel room Monday, Jan. 6, 2025.

“I prayed for all of this," Barnett said. "I was like, 'Please, let’s get snowed in."' "I love snow.”

She’s not kidding.

Julie and her husband, Brad, were originally in Kansas City on Saturday to attend a wedding.

Sunday was the unexpected surprise.

“We got a notification that our flight was canceled that we were supposed to fly home back to North Texas, Dallas area,” Brad Barnett said.

But these Texans didn’t skip a beat.

“We love to be outside together,” Brad Barnett said. So now, we have this kind of bonus day.”

It was a bonus day for plenty of folks across the Kansas City area.

Laneah Knuth Emmett from Lenexa tosses a snowball high into the air on his snow day.

Here’s Emmett in Lenexa with an impressive snowball toss and an even more impressive snowball grab.

Laneah Knuth Emmett from Lenexa shows off his massive snowball.

The Chillicothe High School football team took to the streets Monday to help shovel snow.

Check out this massive ice-sickle sent in by Katy from KCK.

Katy Lanzrath Major icesicle coming out of Kansas City, Kansas!

It wasn’t just humans like Pamela having fun in the snow.

Pamela Ames Pamela Ames enjoys the snow in an appropriately-captioned Snoopy shirt.

This bunny from Lake Quivira, Kansas, is living its best life.

Mona Kurtz Bunny rabbit in Lake Quivira, Kansas enjoying the snow from indoors.

There’s also some amazing Cardinal content from Dave in Lenexa.

Dave Regier A shot of a Cardinal enjoying the snow in Lenexa, Kansas.

And when it was time to take a break, these neighbors in Piper enjoyed some hot cocoa.

Sharon McMillan Neighbors enjoy a cup of hot chocolate together after shoveling snow for neighborhood.

“We have a great cul-de-sac of neighbors,” said Sharon McMillan.

She spoke with KSHB 41’s Rachel Henderson, along with her husband Tom, and neighbor Jim, who blew snow off all their neighbors’ driveways Monday.

“Everybody kinda helps each other,” McMillan said.

She’s just happy she can provide the real treat.

“Sharon keeps us well hydrated with hot chocolate,” her husband, Tom, joked.

Check out KSHB's interactive Storm Photo Map to see more viewer content from the blizzard.