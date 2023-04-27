Carl DiCapo, legendary Kansas City restauranteur and civic icon, died Thursday.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Carl DiCapo, who helped run one of Kansas City's legendary Italian restaurants and was a tireless promoter for the city's downtown, died Thursday.

The announcement of his death came from the Kansas City Metropolitan Crime Commission.

DiCapo served on the anti-crime organization's board for 30 years.

"Carl invested his life work promoting and supporting all things Kansas City and earned a civic resume unmatched," the commission said in a Facebook post.

DiCapo and his family ran the downtown KCMO Italian Gardens restaurant for decades. The original location opened in Kansas City in 1933.

Hollywood stars, sports legends and locals all dined at the restaurant, where family members greeted longtime customers by name at the front door.

"Carl will be missed by the many organizations and people he touched – but leaves a legacy that deserves appreciation and recognition," the commission said in a Facebook post.

