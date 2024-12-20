Cars 4 Heroes makes holiday seasons hopeful ones for families

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cars 4 Heroes gave away vehicles to veterans, first responders, and their families on Friday morning.

Families were given the keys to a car and received other items, including gas gift cards, toys from Michael Bergen’s Hands to Heart Foundation, Tide products and car seats.

Terry Franz, affectionately known as Car Santa, started the program nearly 30 years ago.

“We try to find people that just don't have the opportunity to have a vehicle or need a special kind of vehicle," Franz said. "And we work hard all year. We do this all year. Christmas is just the event that we tell everybody what we do to get the activity we do. But it's pretty special when people don't have any hope and don't know that they're going to get a car, so they're pretty excited."

One recipient Friday morning was Michael Rouse.

Rouse served in the Army National Guard for three years and was honorably discharged.

Korz Auto Farm donated a car to Rouse so he can continue his IT education and be closer to his three teenage children after moving this year to Kansas City.

STEVE SILVESTRI/KSHB Michael Rouse, Army National Guard Veteran

“I’m very grateful. This is a game-changer. I’m still in shock,” Rouse said.

Rouse is part of the Veterans Community Project and lives in its tiny home neighborhood.