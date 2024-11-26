Case against Andrew Lester to continue following mental health report

LIBERTY, Mo. — The criminal trial against Andrew Lester, the man charged with shooting teen Ralph Yarl, is set to continue after the results of a mental health evaluation were entered into the case.

Lester, his attorneys and prosecutors met before a Clay County judge Tuesday in a short hearing.

Court records show that a mental health exam ordered by the court in September was received on Nov. 15.

While the report remains confidential, the fact that the case continues to move forward signifies Lester is fit for trial.

Lester faces felony first-degree assault and felony armed criminal action in connection to the April 13, 2023, shooting of Yarl.

After a brief discussion Tuesday before Judge David Paul Chamberlain, Lester’s attorneys requested the case be continued until 9 a.m. on Jan. 24, 2025.

Lester's trial date remains set for Feb. 24, 2025.

—