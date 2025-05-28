Cates Heating and Cooling prepares customers for summer heat and rising costs to stay cool

LENEXA, Kan. — As summer approaches, Cates Heating and Cooling, is advising customers on essential maintenance tips and talking about rising costs in the HVAC industry.

Dan Stacks is the company's sales manager.

“Check your filter," Stacks said. "So this is one of the things you want to do. You got a condenser on the outside. Typically, it would have dirt and debris that can build up on that. So taking a hose and cleaning it off with a hose.”

However, staying cool this summer may come at an increased cost. Stacks reported a 15% increase in prices this year, with some vendors raising prices even higher.

“The tariffs obviously haven't helped us from that standpoint," said Stacks. "Typically, we get one price increase a year. We’ve gotten 2-3 from our vendors already.”

The HVAC industry is also undergoing a transition, as the government mandates a shift from the traditional R-410A refrigerant to the newer R-454 refrigerant. That also is contributing to rising costs.

Electricity prices are expected to reach new highs.

To help customers manage their energy bills, Cates Heating and Cooling is offering several efficiency tips.

1. Set thermostats to 78 degrees and use fans to circulate air

2. Close blinds or shades to block out heat

3. Upgrade to a smart or programmable thermostat for better control.

“The pandemic really started that process and its been going ever since,” Stacks said.

With demand for services expected to remain high as temperatures rise, Stacks advises scheduling any necessary maintenance or repairs as soon as possible.

