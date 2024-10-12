Catholic Charities of Kansas City-St. Joseph hosts 5K to combat poverty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Poverty is an issue that impacts more than 200,000 families in Kansas City. To shed light, the Catholic Charities of Kansas City-St. Joseph held its annual 5K run.

The 5K, themed "Outpace Poverty," is part of the organization’s broader initiative to tackle poverty in the Kansas City metro area.

"The problem with poverty is, it’s not really a 5K, it’s a marathon right? So last year Catholic Charities gave away 99,000 pounds of food and $1.4 million in emergency rent assistance," said Jody Breuer with the organization.

The event, which draws hundreds of participants each year, took place at Avila University.

All proceeds will support Catholic Charities’ essential services, including emergency housing, food assistance, and job placement programs for individuals and families facing financial hardship.

"Our mission is to serve and lift people in need, the dignity of self-reliance and calling all those goodwill to join us," said Breuer.

The 5K run/walk has been their mission of hope for the last 10 years.

"We have to beat it. We have to win. We have to provide the resources that our community needs to thrive. Catholic Charities is so committed to that mission to serving and lifting people into dignity of self-reliance," said Breuer.

Catholic Charities of Kansas City-St. Joseph has been serving the community for over a century. Many like Mike Tesmer who volunteers said it's a way to give back to his community.

"Probably most people if you go around and say, 'What does it mean to you,' it’s all different for each person. We have to get back in our community. We don’t just exist. We do things for other people," said Temser.

For those who couldn't attend the 5K in person, you are still able to support this cause. Check out their website to see how.

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon.

