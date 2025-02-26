Catholic church leans on prayer during Pope’s uncertain health

LIBERTY, Mo. — People of the Catholic faith around the world are lighting candles and praying for the health of Pope Francis while he recovers from pneumonia.

His influence reaches around the globe, including Liberty, where Father Mike Roach of St. James Church in Liberty says Pope Francis has been a guiding light for years.

Roach is encouraged by the images he sees daily of Catholics praying for the Pope’s health.

“It’s pictures from all over the world,” he said. “I think that says something that he is a worldwide figure and he has made a difference in people’s lives and has brought hope to many tough situations and we just hope he can regain his health and keep going.”

Recently, the Vatican said the Pope was able to resume some work, calling a Catholic Church in Gaza he typically speaks to nightly. With this slight improvement, they remain hopeful.

“We certainly hope that he can recover because he has been a great symbol and figure for us around the world,” he said.

Roach said if there is a need for a transition of power and a new Pope, it could be the first time we see a Pope from the United States of America.

