Cattle on the loose in Downtown Kansas City after semi-truck crashes, overturns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cattle are on the loose in Downtown Kansas City after a semi-truck carrying 120 head of cattle crashed and overturned on the highway Sunday morning.

Drivers are asked to use caution while driving downtown and to avoid the area if possible.

The Kansas City Fire Department says they responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-70 near Admiral Blvd. around 3 o'clock Sunday morning. One of those vehicles was an overturned semi-truck carrying cattle.

The fire department says one patient from each vehicle was taken to a hospital for injuries.

Some of the cattle on board did not survive, according to KCFD. Of the surviving cattle, some remained in the trailer, while others are wondering the highways and downtown area.

KCFD Battalion Chief Michael Hopkins says KCPD has contacted resources to help wrangle the loose cattle, which have been reported from Pershing and Main to KCK. Hopkins also says the crash spilled diesel on the highway, which crews are working to clean up.