Cause of fire at Buzzard Beach Bar in Westport still undetermined

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The cause is undetermined in the fire that damaged the popular Westport bar Buzzard Beach.

Investigators did say a lightning strike or an electrical problem can't be ruled out as possible causes of the blaze, a KCMO Fire Department spokesman said.

Flames were coming from the building at 4140 Pennsylvania Avenue when firefighters arrived at about 10:30 a.m. on May 31.

The building suffered smoke, fire and water damage and has been closed since the fire.

A message posted on the bar's Facebook page the day of the fire said the bar would reopen.

"There was a fire at Buzzard Beach this morning. Everyone is okay. We would like to thank each and every one of our friends who came to help and gave words of affirmation. We are currently cleaning things up in preparation for reopening. Thanks again to everyone for all of your support! We will keep everyone posted on the re-open for a celebratory beer at the hottest spot in Westport!"

Buzzard Beach is the third-oldest bar in operation in Westport.

Only Kelly's and Dave's Stagecoach Inn have been in the popular entertainment longer than Buzzard Beach.

—