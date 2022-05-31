Watch
Fire crews battle smoke, fire at Westport's Buzzard Beach

Tim Hellhake/KSHB 41
Fire crews battle smoke, fire at Westport's Buzzard Beach on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.
Posted at 11:02 AM, May 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-31 12:02:06-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Firefighters worked to extinguish fire and smoke conditions Tuesday morning at the Buzzard Beach building in the Westport Entertainment District.

Kansas City, Missouri, firefighters were called out around 10:20 a.m. to the 4110 Pennsylvania Ave. on the fire.

A KSHB 41 crew on the scene reported firefighters were on the roof as of 10:45 a.m. to help put out the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

