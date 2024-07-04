Celebrating Fourth of July 19th century style at Missouri Town Living History Museum

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — Jackson County is getting ready to celebrate the Fourth of July 19th century style. They're hosting an event at the Missouri Town Living History Museum.

At Thursday’s event, attendees can experience patriotic speeches and mid-19th century themed activities today for the kids and the whole family to enjoy.

From Nine pins, A.K.A. modern-day bowling, to signing a copy of the Declaration of Independence, Missouri Town site supervisor, Amy Coale, said there’s an activity for everyone there.

“Learning about what Independence Day meant particularly in western Missouri, the Kansas City area, really important. That’s going to be the focus of what we’re going to talk about today,” said Amy Coale, Missouri Town site supervisor.

Coale explained that the former Missouri Town Webb House residents have a special significance to the celebration of our independence.

“Mr. Kelly was actually a corporal in the Union army during the Civil War. He and his family went on to live here for about a decade after it was constructed,” Coale said.