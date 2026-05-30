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Family, friends and community members gathered Saturday at Resurrection United Methodist Church in Leawood, Kansas, to celebrate the life of longtime KSHB 41 News anchor Cynthia Newsome, who passed away May 19 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Her pastor, Rev. Darron LaMonte Edwards Sr., officiated the service and delivered the eulogy.

Video tributes were shown from Congressman Emanuel Cleaver and Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas. Family members, longtime friends and colleagues — including Kathleen Choal — offered remarks.

Celebrating the life of Cynthia Newsome: Family, friends, community members gather to honor her legacy

A tribute video highlighting Cynthia’s career at KSHB 41, her commitment to the Kansas City community, and her service to young girls was also shown. Loved ones shared memories and reflections on her life and legacy.

Cynthia started with KSHB 41 in 1997, quickly developing a connection with viewers, but her impact goes beyond the anchor desk — from building relationships within the community to founding a nonprofit college and career readiness program.

Brian Luton/KSHB Kevin Holmes, former KSHB anchor

“Cynthia Newsome was like grace personified," said former KSHB 41 News anchor Kevin Holmes. "She was one of the friendliest persons I ever met 10 years ago when I first arrived at KSHB 41, and she was one of my biggest cheerleaders throughout those 10 years.”

Brian Luton/KSHB Brian Bracco, former KSHB vice president and general manager

Former KSHB 41 colleagues, like Brian Bracco, will remember Cynthia as an inspiration.

“She is a legend," Bracco said. "And there’s no doubt about it, I think we’re all inspired by her and if we could be more like her, it would be OK.”

Brian Luton/KSHB Charlotte and Devin, Cynthia's niece and nephew

Families members shared that she lived a fulfilling life and her impact on the world will live on.

“Our dear Cynthia, a life well-lived," Cynthia's niece Charlotte said. "A life well-lived and hard well-fought battle with our physical being, but her spirit lives on.”

KSHB 41 Cynthia and Ed Newsome

“She always called me her honey bunny and I called her my sweet rabbit. We would have fun like that," Cynthia's husband Ed Newsome said. “Just her companionship, her silliness and my silliness with her — we just had a great life together, no regrets.”

In another example of Cynthia's lasting impact, the Kansas City Current held a moment of silence to honor her before their match Saturday at CPKC Stadium. KSHB 41's Matt Foster shared a video of it on social media.

Very classy of @thekccurrent to hold a moment of silence for our @KSHB41 colleague Cynthia Newsome before kickoff today at CPKC Stadium. pic.twitter.com/yI58E1yhUt — Matt Foster (@MattFosterTV) May 30, 2026

If you would like to help honor Cynthia, donations can be made to her nonprofit Awesome Ambitions.

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