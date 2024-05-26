Celebration at the Station pays tribute to fallen heroes on Memorial Day weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Bank of America Celebration at the Station returns Sunday, May 26, to honor those who have passed serving the United States.

Families, veterans and fans of the Kansas City Symphony will gather at Union Station and the National WWI Museum and Memorial for entertainment and reflection.

“I think this is a way to stop a little bit and remember all these folks that gave the ultimate sacrifice, and [it] feels like kind of the least we can do as Americans to stop and also to help those families honor their family members that we’ve lost,” said Kliff Kuehl, Kansas City PBS president and CEO.

Kansas City PBS broadcasts the event live, but each year, around 50,000 guests gather at Memorial Lawn to watch in-person.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the event and Michael Stern’s last year as the symphony’s director.

“It’s always a very special concert featuring different musicians from the armed forces and the Kansas City Symphony, of course, and this year is, I believe, Michael Stern, the music director and conductor’s, last year, so I think there will be some honoring of him also; so I think that’s kind of an exciting piece for this year,” Kuehl said.

Kuehl also wanted the community to know there are increased security measures surrounding the event.

The event grounds open at 3 p.m., and live entertainment begins at 5 p.m.

