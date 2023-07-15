Cell phone network seems slow? Friday storms in Kansas City impact cell phone towers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thousands of Kansas Citians who lost power Friday night after a severe line of storms moved through the area might have turned to their cell phone for updated information.

Had they done so, they might have noticed their connection operating slower than normal.

The logistics that power cell phone communication weren’t immune to the effects of the storm, including widespread power outages across the area.

On Friday night, a T-Mobile spokesperson reported a small number of customers had been impacted by the storms. The spokesperson said T-Mobile’s emergency management and local engineering teams were working with local utility providers such as Evergy to restore service as conditions allowed.

Saturday morning, a spokesperson from AT&T Wireless provided a statement to KSHB 41.

“Our customers in the Kansas City area may be experiencing wireless service interruptions following recent severe weather,” the statement read. “We are working to fully restore service as quickly and safely as possible, including deploying generators to affected cell sites until commercial power is restored.”

An e-mail message sent to Verizon Wireless Friday night had not been returned as of early saturday afternoon.

Earlier Saturday, officials at Evergy, the region’s largest utility provider, were hopeful that “a big chunk” of power would be restored to the more than 186,000 customers that were without power at the storm’s peak.

As of 1 p.m. Saturday, roughly 65,000 Evergy customers remained without power.

