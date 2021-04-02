Central Jackson County Fire Protection District administers COVID-19 vaccines to homebound residents

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Firefighters with the Central Jackson County Fire Protection District administered the COVID-19 vaccine to homebound individuals Friday.

“It’s part of getting the community back to normal, a part of serving the folks at home who we’re paid to protect,” Central Jackson County Fire Protection District, Chief Chip Portz, said. “We’re happy to do it.”

The effort is part of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Service’s vaccination plan.

It's being conducted in cooperation with the Jackson County Health Department and the Mid America Regional Council Aging and Adult Services.

Friday marked the first time firefighters administered the Johnson and Johnson vaccine inside of homebound residents' homes.

“These are the people that usually don’t usually have access or the ability to get out of the house like everybody else does,” said Cpt. Nathan Manley. “The fact that we can expand and find people that are the most vulnerable in our community and take this vaccine to them is a great feeling.”

Homebound individuals or caregivers who need help arranging a COVID-19 vaccine appointments are encouraged to call 816-421-4980.