Certification hearing for teen charged in Shaun Brady death continued

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A certification hearing for the teen charged in the shooting death of Irish chef Shaun Brady has been continued.

Brady was killed Aug. 28, 2024, after he was shot behind his restaurant, Brady & Fox.He was a well-known Irish chef and member of the Kansas City Irish community.

The male juvenile, known by his initials K.H. is not being named because of his age, 15, has been charged with second-degree murder, or in the alternative, felony murder, attempted stealing of a motor vehicle and armed criminal action.

Part one of a certification hearing was held April 8, but an expert witness was unavailable, and the conclusion of the hearing has been set for April 22, where Family Court Judge Jennifer Phillips will rule on whether K.H.'s case will be moved to adult court.

