Juvenile charged in Shawn Brady homicide appears in family court

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 15-year-old juvenile appeared before a Jackson County Family Court judge Friday morning in connection to Wednesday’s murder of Shaun Brady outside of the Brady and Fox restaurant.

The juvenile, who is not being named because of his age, was charged Thursday with second-degree murder, or in the alternative, felony murder, attempted stealing of a motor vehicle and armed criminal action.

The juvenile’s mother, father and sibling were in attendance at Friday’s hearing, according to KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa.

Attorneys representing the juvenile asked the judge to place the juvenile in a lower-security detention facility. The judge denied the defense request, meaning the juvenile will remain detained at the Juvenile Detention Center pending a detention hearing set for Sept. 25.

A mandatory hearing will be held at a later date to decide if the juvenile will face the charges in adult court.

A second teen was taken into custody in the hours after Brady’s homicide Wednesday. The status of any charges against that teen weren’t immediately available Friday morning.

