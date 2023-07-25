Champions sendoff held for KC-area youth flag football teams at Chiefs training camp

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Two youth teams from the Kansas City area are headed to Washington, D.C. to compete in their respective division championships.

The 17U girls and 14U boys are both hoping to bring back another football championship to the City of Fountains.

“It feels amazing. It feels really good,” said Janise Washington, flag football wide receiver. “For me to want to do this for so long it just feels good to have this experience.”

Both teams practiced together during Chiefs training camp Tuesday morning. They ran drills with the three-time champion Ottawa University women’s flag football team.

Abby Brown led practice as the team captain.

“Football has always been considered more of a masculine sport, a man’s sport. And I just don’t think that’s accurate anymore,” Brown said. “That’s why I really take it upon myself to come out here and be at these things, to be the person I didn’t always have when I was that age.”

The girl’s team is made up of seven girls who play in the Girls Play Flag Football league — they recently won their division in Green Bay.

If you want to start a flag football team in your area, you can go to chiefsflag.com to learn more.