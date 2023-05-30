Watch Now
Charges dropped against Kansas City, Missouri, officer in May 2020 pepper spray incident

Kansas City, Kansas, activist Tarence Maddox is suing the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department for damages suffered when he was pepper-sprayed by officers in a video that went viral. The lawsuit that also names his juvenile daughter as a petitioner.
Posted at 4:51 PM, May 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-30 17:51:37-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney's Office said Tuesday it plans to drop charges filed against a Kansas City, Missouri, police officer during protests in 2020 at a park near the Country Club Plaza.

The officer, 38-year Nicholas McQuillen, had faced a charge of fourth-degree assault for spraying Ny'Tya Maddox in the face with pepper spray. McQuillen had served on the department for six years when the incident occurred.

Police department supervisors went over procedures for arrests of protestors and when to use a chemical spray before officers were deployed at the protests.

Tarence Maddox, the father of Ny'Tya, walked into the street and yelled at police.

Video from the incident does not show Ty'Nya try to stop Officer McQuillen after he went into the crowd to make an arrest before she was sprayed.

The parties involved in the confrontation met and agreed dropping the charges against McQuillen were the best way to handle the case, according to prosecutors.

