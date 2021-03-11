Charlie Hustle debuts new college hoops gear

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Charlie Hustle announced a new line of college basketball shirts, capitalizing on the return of the Big 12 tournaments to Kansas City.

The Country Club Plaza store gave 41 Action News an exclusive look at the nine new shirts, featuring the following teams: Baylor, Kansas, Oklahoma State, and Texas Tech of the Big 12; Nebraska and Iowa of the Big Ten; Missouri and Arkansas of the SEC; Creighton of the Big East, and Houston of the American.

The new shirts continue a trend for the company expanding into Midwestern collegiate markets - they also have gear featuring Kansas State, Wichita State, Central Missouri, and other smaller schools.

The Big 12 men's and women's basketball tournaments are back in the City of Fountains after last year's cancellations at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Four men's games are scheduled for Thursday at the T-Mobile Center, with two women's games set for Thursday at Municipal Auditorium.

Charlie Hustle's latest release follows a year of new additions to its catalog, including face masks, a Black Lives Matter collection and Women's History Month merchandise.

If you visit the Plaza location, masks are required in the store, hand sanitizer is available for use and social distancing markers are on the floor.