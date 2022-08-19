Charlie Hustle makes 4-day work week permanent

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Charlie Hustle, the popular Kansas City retailer whose merchandise is seen across the Kansas City area, has a new development behind the scenes of those shirts, hoodies and hats.

"Results are higher, mental health is good, we're acquiring some new talent," says CEO and founder Chase McAnulty.

Those are all the rewards reaped by Charlie Hustle after they've made a four-day work week permanent for their office employees.

They tried it after returning full-time this past Memorial Day.

"It was kind of a summer long test, I sat down with my COO who was probably against it at first," McAnulty said. "I think taking that time to understand, it’s really about, hey, spending more time with our families, having that balance."

The staff quickly took to it.

"It's been fantastic, it's been really great and as far as productivity goes, I feel like I've stepped up because of it," says sales manager Ryan Fortney.

In the U.S., the four-day work week was gaining traction before the pandemic, and now is gathering steam as work-life balance becomes a priority for workers in various sectors.

"It's Parkinson's Law, I do believe the amount of work will be done in the amount of time allotted, with that mindset, it doesn't matter," McAnulty said. "It's results over work, we're seeing results."

The popular retailer has just under two dozen office staff and retail location staffers on part-time schedules.

Fortney had a message for those thinking about adopting it for themselves.

"I'd say consider it, at the very minimum consider it," Fortney said. "Look at it and see if it works for you. It may or may not, it's a great fit for Charlie Hustle."

A great fit, because they say it fosters a better environment for everyone.

"Our purpose has always been really about evoking happiness, how do we do that in the community, how do we do that with our customer, but really how do you do that with your culture? I think culture eats strategy for breakfast," McAnulty said.

