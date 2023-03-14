Chick-fil-A announces new distribution center in Olathe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chick-fil-A plans to open a new distribution center in Olathe through its subsidiary.

The $31-million, 148,000-square-foot facility will be the fifth distribution center nationally for Chick-fil-A Supply, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Georgia-based fast-food chicken chain.

“The City of Olathe and the Olathe Chamber have had a great, long-standing relationship with Chick-fil-A and look forward to seeing that relationship continue,” Olathe Chamber of Commerce CEO Tim McKee said. “This investment in our market is another big win for our community and Chamber.”

The new distribution center, which is expected to be fully operational early next year and create 60 jobs , will be located in the Lone Elm Commerce Center in south Olathe, according to a release announcing the distribution center from the Kansas City Area Development Council.

“The Kansas City area is a prime location to invest in our business, create jobs, and grow our supply chain operation,” Chick-fil-A Supply Executive Director Josh Grote said in a statement. “The region has a deep pool of skilled talent that we know will excel in serving the franchise Operators, licensees and team members delivering an authentic Chick-fil-A experience at each of our locations.”

Chick-fil-A Supply’s centers “are aimed at supporting and creating greater flexibility within the company’s supply chain” and the Kansas City market is ideal for that “with an abundant infrastructure and transportation network” that makes 85% of the U.S. reachable within two days, the Kansas City Area Development Council said in a statement.

“The KC region continues as a leading logistics hub for North America with a number of major companies, including Chick-fil-A Supply, choosing our market for its many industrial advantages,” Kansas City Area Development Council President and CEO Tim Cowden said in a statement. “With 12.6 million (square feet) of new industrial space under construction in the KC market at the end of last year, our KC SmartPort team is focused on elevating our region’s comprehensive strengths to attract manufacturing and distribution businesses from around the world.”

