Chiefs and Bears fans enjoy tailgating before last preseason game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fans came from far and wide to attend the last preseason game as the Chiefs played the Chicago Bears Thursday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
For a lot of tailgaters, it was a family affair.
The Salinas family had their own custom-made jerseys.
For some, Thursday's activities were both exciting and sentimental.
“We all from Chicago, she passed here in Missouri, so we just here to represent for mom,” said Bryan Gordon, a Chicago Bears fan who came with his twin brother, Brent, to tailgate and watch the game.
They were in high spirits Thursday and wore their Bears gear with pride.
“It’s all in good fun,” Brent Gordon said. “This is a good community.”
Gordon also came with his wife and son, whose flag football team he coached and won a championship.
There was also a family of entrepreneurs in the stadium parking lot Thursday selling their own wine.
They plan to sell the wine at their vineyard, which opens August 30 in Pleasant Hill, Missouri.
“We bring it here because we love the Chiefs, and we want to share our wine with all our Chiefs family,” said Kim Musket, one of the creators of Musket wine.
There were plenty of regulars, but some fans also had firsts.
“This is the first game I’ve ever worn a short-sleeved-shirt," said Colling Cottengim, who came to the game with his stepfather, Brian. "Just wanna throw that out there, this is amazing.”
Brian enjoyed his first time at a Chiefs game.
There was no shortage of creativity.
“Last night, I bought the Chiefs shirt, the Bears shirt, split them in half and sewed them together," said Amy Wirth, a native Chicagoan and former Chiefs employee who was 'split' about her allegiance. "And then I bought socks and put on one of each.”
She wasn’t the only one with a do-it-yourself approach.
Eric Schowengerdt and Michael Tullis were camped out by their repurposed ambulance, which they now use as a tailgating vehicle.
“That thing grabs attention,” Tullis said. “I mean, who drives an ambulance to the Chiefs game?”
“We’ve had people actually ask for assistance,” Schowengerdt said with a smile.
Even though they aren’t certified medics, fans had plenty of remedies for an empty stomach.
“I love to cook,” said Tim Wilborn, a fan dressed head-to-toe in Bears gear. “Cooking is my love language.”
Tim even made KSHB 41 reporter Rachel Henderson a Philly cheesesteak to go.
It may seem too soon to tell, but one word kept coming up.
“Three-peat all the way,” Schowengerdt said.
But regardless of the score, the energy of the fans stayed up.
“The energy is completely different,” Tullis said. “Yes, the footage is better at home, but you don’t get the energy of a live game. You have to go to the game.”