Chiefs and Bears fans enjoy tailgating before last preseason game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fans came from far and wide to attend the last preseason game as the Chiefs played the Chicago Bears Thursday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

For a lot of tailgaters, it was a family affair.

Brian Luton/KSHB 41 The Salinas family enjoys pre-game excitement at Thuesday's tailgating festivities.

The Salinas family had their own custom-made jerseys.

Brian Luton/KSHB 41 The Salinas family shows off their custom-made Chiefs jerseys.

For some, Thursday's activities were both exciting and sentimental.

“We all from Chicago, she passed here in Missouri, so we just here to represent for mom,” said Bryan Gordon, a Chicago Bears fan who came with his twin brother, Brent, to tailgate and watch the game.

Brian Luton/KSHB 41 Brent (left) and Bryan (right) Gordon at tailgating festivities Thursday.

They were in high spirits Thursday and wore their Bears gear with pride.

“It’s all in good fun,” Brent Gordon said. “This is a good community.”

Brian Luton/KSHB 41 Brent Gordon's son shows off his flag football championship ring.

Gordon also came with his wife and son, whose flag football team he coached and won a championship.

Brian Luton/KSHB 41 Paul and Kim Musket

There was also a family of entrepreneurs in the stadium parking lot Thursday selling their own wine.

They plan to sell the wine at their vineyard, which opens August 30 in Pleasant Hill, Missouri.

Brian Luton/KSHB 41 Bottles of wine from the Musket wine collection.

“We bring it here because we love the Chiefs, and we want to share our wine with all our Chiefs family,” said Kim Musket, one of the creators of Musket wine.

There were plenty of regulars, but some fans also had firsts.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Colin and his step-father, Brian, at the Chiefs tailgating festivities.

“This is the first game I’ve ever worn a short-sleeved-shirt," said Colling Cottengim, who came to the game with his stepfather, Brian. "Just wanna throw that out there, this is amazing.”

Brian enjoyed his first time at a Chiefs game.

There was no shortage of creativity.

Brian Luton/KSHB 41 Amy Wirth shows off her split Bears and Chiefs shirt.

“Last night, I bought the Chiefs shirt, the Bears shirt, split them in half and sewed them together," said Amy Wirth, a native Chicagoan and former Chiefs employee who was 'split' about her allegiance. "And then I bought socks and put on one of each.”

Brian Luton/KHSB 41 Wirth also wore opposing socks on each foot.

She wasn’t the only one with a do-it-yourself approach.

Eric Schowengerdt and Michael Tullis were camped out by their repurposed ambulance, which they now use as a tailgating vehicle.

Brian Luton/KSHB 41 The re-purposed ambulance Eric and Michael travel with sat in the tailgating lot on Thursday.

“That thing grabs attention,” Tullis said. “I mean, who drives an ambulance to the Chiefs game?”

Brian Luton/KSHB 41 Eric Schowengerdt (left) and Michael Tullis (right)

“We’ve had people actually ask for assistance,” Schowengerdt said with a smile.

Even though they aren’t certified medics, fans had plenty of remedies for an empty stomach.

Brian Luton/KSHB 41 Tim Wilborn prepares multiple Philly cheesesteaks for family and friends Thursday.

“I love to cook,” said Tim Wilborn, a fan dressed head-to-toe in Bears gear. “Cooking is my love language.”

Brian Luton/KSHB 41 KSHB 41's Rachel Henderson poses for a photo with Tim and his loved ones.

Tim even made KSHB 41 reporter Rachel Henderson a Philly cheesesteak to go.

It may seem too soon to tell, but one word kept coming up.

“Three-peat all the way,” Schowengerdt said.

But regardless of the score, the energy of the fans stayed up.

“The energy is completely different,” Tullis said. “Yes, the footage is better at home, but you don’t get the energy of a live game. You have to go to the game.”