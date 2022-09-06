Chiefs banners unfurled at Kansas City's Union Station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's beginning to look a lot like...football season.

On Tuesday, crews at Kansas City's Union Station brought out their bucket lifts to hoist giant Chiefs banners over the large south-facing windows of the building.

It's part of the ramp up this week that includes the NFL Kickoff game between the Tampa Bay Buccanners and Los Angeles Rams this Thursday night on KSHB 41.

But the highlight of the week comes at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, when the Chiefs open the season in Arizona against the Cardinals.

Union Station wasn't the only place of activity. Chiefs flags and jerseys were installed on the Country Club Plaza.

Later Tuesday, members of the Chiefs planned to meet with the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Chiefs Kingdom flags will be available for purchase across Kansas City McDonald's from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. on Friday.

