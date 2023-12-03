Chiefs fan group organizes Christmas giving tree for families

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A group of Kansas City Chiefs fans is working to make sure that younger fans have a good Christmas.

Kingdom Cares is an online community of Chiefs fans far and wide. It was started by Ashley Brown of Wichita.

The group is in its first year, connecting majorly through Facebook. For the group's first holiday, Brown set up a giving tree for members who may not be able to provide for their children this Christmas.

In total, 87 children of members are on the tree. All have been claimed besides five, which Brown knows they will be gifted before Christmas.

“We have kids from ages zero to 16 and we have everything from diapers. We've had AirPods, video games, Chiefs socks, a couple of people have donated sign memorabilia, we have everything from the smallest little thing a child would want to their biggest hopes and dreams,” Brown said.

For Brown, this is her way of paying it forward to Chiefs Kingdom.

“I was a kid on a giving tree. I've had rough times and my children have been on the giving tree … I see so much need and desire to get different items to people and places that aren't near here and that are deployed and things like that,” Brown said.

Kingdom Cares hopes to become a non-profit. Brown said she has filed to be a 501(c)(3) with the Internal Revenue Service and is awaiting approval.