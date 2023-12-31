Chiefs fans aren't dropping the ball on their New Year's resolutions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As 2023 comes to a close, New Year’s resolutions are top of mind for many. For Chiefs fans, those resolutions are painted in red.

The top three most common resolutions heading into the New Year are improved fitness, improved finances and improved mental health, according to Forbes.

Devoted Kansas City fans preparing for the Chiefs-Bengals New Year's Eve showdown at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium told KSHB 41's Elyse Schoenig they aren't dropping the ball on their hopes and dreams for 2024.



“Catch some passes.”

“Let’s sign a receiver.”

“Let’s break out some angry runs.”

“Our Chiefs need to get the wide receivers together to catch that ball and just be the team we know they can be."

Some fans were more focused on short-term goals.

“Let’s just beat the Bengals, then we’ll figure out what’s next,” one fan said.

But others said New Year’s resolutions are a mindset.

“Be kind to your neighbors, even the opposing fans,” Chiefs fan Buddy Rodgers said. “Sometimes we even let them tailgate with us, and that’s okay.”

With a New Year's Eve win, the Chiefs would clinch the AFC West for the eighth consecutive time, making some fans' (early) 2024 dreams come true.

