Chiefs fans, businesses celebrate team taking international stage

KANSAS CITY, Mo — It's no secret Kansas City loves their Chiefs and many fans are excited to take their love for the team overseas.

This week, the NFL announced the Kansas City Chiefs will be playing a regular season game in Germany and some fans are already making plans to attend.

"I think it is such a fascinating thing to be bringing the NFL to an international level," said Kimberly Dewitt, a Chiefs fan. "I think soccer is such a big sport across the globe, and I think the NFL is doing a good job of getting teams out there and exposed in other countries."

Tickets for the game are not for sale, but fans can register to obtain access when ticket sales go live.

Andre's Confiserie Suisseis a longtime family-owned Swiss-German chocolate shop in Kansas City.

The legendary store is celebrating the Chiefs current and future success with a life-size football made out chocolate and filled with their iconic almonds.

Rene Bollier, owner of Andre's Confiserie Suisseis, lived abroad for a couple of years and said Chiefs' fans have the power to change the name of football across the world.

"I had the unique experience to live over in Switzerland in the German part for three years and it was so interesting," Bollier said. "That was 20 years ago and football, no one knew it. And no one cared about it, so by going over there, you're obviously creating great exciting exposure."

Bollier also added Chief's fans are in for a treat if they do decide to cross the pond.

"So many of those cities have been around for hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of years, so there's so much history, so much culture, and the Germans are amazingly kind people and then the food is exceptional," Bollier said.

