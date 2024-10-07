Chiefs fans enable Indiana boy with heart defect to attend Monday Night Football game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs Kingdom is known for being a group of growing, welcoming fans.

Their welcome for Indiana five-year-old Josiah Medler is bigger than most.

Josiah’s mom posted a TikTok of Josiah showing off his Kansas City Chiefs’ swag, saying, "This video is for you, Trav.”

Chiefs Kingdom fans saw the video and made Josiah’s dream to attend a Chiefs game come true.

Fan Tony Arnone gave tickets to the Medler family so they could come to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for tonight's game against the New Orleans Saints.

“We live in a small town," said Josiah's mother, Dorie Roberts Medler. "We're just a, you know, normal family. It’s like, you know, let's make a TikTok together… And then just people everywhere from Kansas City, from all over the world, just kind of fell in love with our story.”

DORIE ROBERTS MEDLER

Josiah has a sweet heart, but it sits backwards in his chest.

He was born with the congenital heart defect and his life has been filled with open-heart surgeries and hospital visits.

The trip to Kansas City is extra special to his family.

“I look back at his life and everything we’ve been through," said Josiah’s dad, Jed. "We didn’t know if he was going to be here alive today with us. Being able to see him have a dream come true like this, it’s really heartwarming for us after everything he’s been through.”

KSHB 41 Josiah Medler

The Medler family will hang out with Arnone and other fans at a tailgate party tonight at Gate 5 for the full game day experience.

Josiah said he hopes Travis Kelce scores a touchdown so he gets to see it in person.