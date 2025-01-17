Chiefs fans excited ahead of possible playoff run

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It might seem the Chiefs consistent run through the playoffs and into the Super Bowl would make fans complacent.

Think again.

KSHB 41 News spoke to fans Thursday at Union Station's Fan Zone, which is set up again to help celebrate the team.

When asked if there was any "Chiefs fatigue" this season, Lesley Burry and JoMarie Miller quickly said no.

CLAIRE BRADSHAW/KSHB

“No, never fatigued,” Miller said. “No, we love finding fun places to watch the game and put a Chiefs scarf on our dog and take fireball shots every time they score. No, we have no fatigue. We are enjoying every minute of it,” said Burry.

Kris Vanacore, from Florida, has been a Chiefs fan since quarterback Joe Montana nearly led the Chiefs to a spot in the Super Bowl.

She received Chiefs tickets as a Christmas gift, bringing her to Kansas City and GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for the first time.

Vanacore said while it may have felt like a lackluster season, she believes her team will come alive again in the playoffs.

CLAIRE BRADSHAW/KSHB

“It's going to take a lot of grit and a lot of desire and a lot of they've got to want it, and they do," Vanacore said. "You could tell that they do. They just, they've had three weeks off to relax. So hopefully that three weeks took them to health, and they'll be able to pull it off,” Vanacore said.

Union Station’s Fan Zone is made up of free photo ops and open to the public.