Chiefs fans honor Len Dawson ahead of Chiefs final preseason game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs fans spent the hours before Thursday's final preseason game honoring legendary quarterback Len Dawson.

Dawson, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and led the Chiefs to a victory in Super Bowl IV.

His death was announced Wednesday.

He was 87.

Longtime fan Zachariah Partney was introduced to Dawson through his broadcasting work.

Dawson became one of the league's best color analysts after his retirement from pro football.

“There’s a saying that goes 'legends live forever' and I feel that Len Dawson’s spirit will live forever within the hearts of everyone in Kansas City," said Partney.

A fan since 1993, Partney heard stories of Dawson's greatness.

Mitzy Grayveal witnessed the hall of fame talent.

“I was young, but I still remember. I remember the way he did the huddle and that was definitely a classic," said Grayveal.

Grayveal became a Chiefs fan after moving to Kansas City in 1968.

She's a Chiefs Red Coater and remembers the humility "Lenny the Cool" displayed in meeting fans.

"I can speak firsthand to what a nice gentleman that he is," Grayveal said. "He signed autographs for anyone that asked him, and he was just a very nice individual.”

Len Dawson, Jr., the quarterback's son, sent KSHB 41 a statement:

"My wife Jean, sister Lisa and I are so very touched by the overwhelming outpouring of tributes and love we’ve received from his teammates, family, friends, coworkers and fans," Dawson's son says in the statement. "This brings all of us great pride for him being our father and for his many, many accomplishments. What else brings us great pride is being able to say we live in the great city of Kansas City and got to feel the love and respect first hand from everyone who lives in this great town."

