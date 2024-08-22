Chiefs fans prepare for last preseason game

KANSAS CITY, Mo — It's the last preseason game before the Chiefs take on the regular season, but no matter the occasion Chiefs fans from all over the metro and even from far will show out.

"It's a lot of preparation," said Shannon a lifelong Chiefs fan.

Shannon was one of four vehicles who camped outside of the stadium. He said game days are special for fans.

"It's all about coming out to see your friends out here. We get to see them 15 times this year," said Shannon.

This year the Chiefs changed their tailgating policy. Fans are not allowed to set up equipment inside of the gates prior to the parking lot opening up.

Parking opens at 3:00 p.m., while kickoff against the Chicago Bears starts at 7:20 p.m.

__