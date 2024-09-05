Chiefs fans promote anti-bullying campaign in local schools

OLATHE, Kan. — Some of the Chiefs youngest fans are spending time ahead of Thursday's game to promote a campaign against bullying in local schools.

“I’ve been asked many times: 'What is the kingdom?"' said Catherine Baskett, who goes by her Chiefs superfan title, KC Glitzen. "The core thing is the kingdom is family. And the family starts with the one under us, not above us."

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Cather Baskett, aka KC Glitzen, discusses Bully Global 32, a non-profit creating a campaign promoting kindness in school.

Baskett, by her appearance, is the epitome of a superfan with her dazzling Super Bowl LVIII jersey, yellow and gold pants, and feathered earrings.

She uses the notoriety from her love of the Chiefs to make a difference in the community.

Jake Weller/KSHB KC Wolf and KSHB 41 Reporter Ryan Gamboa share an embrace to show camaraderie and sportsmanship.

"We want the good for our community and good for our kingdom," she said.

Baskett is a volunteer ambassador in Bully World 32, a nonprofit organization partnering with superfans connected to all 32 NFL franchises.

"I think as good as we’re doing in society , to give these kids tools, the coping tools, are lacking."

Baskett's ambassadorship is done through the eyes of her children.

Her daughter, Maci, is in third grade and Baskett's oldest child is in high school.

Both tell her bullying is not as bad at their schools in Olathe as she believes it to be.

"Maybe five times a year," Maci told KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Maci Cook

Baskett said kids are being taught the tools on how to avoid bullying other kids and dealing with a bully

Bullying can come in all shapes and sizes, and according to Bully World 32.

Maci told KSHB 41 she was a victim of bullying when she was younger.

"They would always pull people’s hair and stuff," she said. "It made me feel like really sad. It was really hurtful.”

That feeling is why Bully World 32, alongside KC Glitzen and other superfans, held an assembly on Wednesday for students at Brougham Elementary School in Olathe.

The assembly featured Bully the Bull, a superhero mascot who protects students from bullies.

In addition, Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars superfans and KC Wolf were at the assembly.

Jake Weller/KSHB Chiefs super fans sharing personal experiences with bullies to Brougham Elementary School students.

"What football teaches us, with any sport, you leave everything on the field." Baksett said. "It’s teaching our kids there are lines you just don’t cross."

Students at Brougham sported their Chiefs pride while listening to the presenters share their personal experiences facing bullies.

"I love that we have the kingdom," Baskett said. "That is my fan family here. Beyond that. we have the NFL family."

Jake Weller/KSHB KSHB 41 Reporter Ryan Gamboa (49ers fan) embraces boos from Brougham Elementary students. Gamboa and KC Wolf next shared a hug to show the students no matter what color jersey you wear, we can all get along.

Adults actions behind a keyboard, on the playground, or at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium can be valuable lessons for children if handled with care, according to the guest speakers.

"At the end of the day, we’re still friends, we’re still family, even if you root for the wrong team," Baskett said.

KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa covers Miami County in Kansas and Cass County in Missouri. Share your story idea with Ryan.

—

