Chiefs fans quickly clear out AFC Championship merchandise around KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Just as Chiefs fans were hungry for another trip to the Super Bowl, the Kingdom was eager to clear shelves of AFC Championship merchandise throughout the city.

In Liberty, KSHB 41’s Rachel Henerdon caught up with a Kansas City native turned Nashville resident at Academy Sports and Outdoors.

Angie said she’s attended three of the last five AFC Championships at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. And although the team played in Maryland this year, she’s been in KC for the last six championships.

“We are die-hard … let’s go Chiefs,” Angie exclaimed.

She also made sure to grab extra gear to bring back to "her people" back in Tennessee.

In Lee’s Summit, all the AFC merch at Rally House was gone in about 20 minutes, according to reporter Abby Dodge.

Dodge spoke with the last woman to grab a shirt. She was just happy to grab what she could get, which ended up being a youth size.

“I’m hoping it will fit,” she joked.

Similarly, the Rally House on the Country Club Plaza was well picked-over before reporter Leslie DelasBour arrived.

The store’s manager assured her the merch would be fully restocked by the morning.

“The fans came in loud and proud,” he said.

Downtown in the KC Power and Light District, the Rally House crew was ready once the finale whistle sounded.

Receiving their shipment Sunday, one employee told KSHB’s Megan Abundis the team only had 15 minutes to set up.

Luckily, she said there was no major chaos as fans were respectful of one another while trying to be the first to sport Super Bowl-bound swag.

