Chiefs fans return to Power & Light District for season-opener

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Power & Light District hosted its first watch party of the season. Fans filled the outdoor KC Live! area to cheer on their hometown team.

“The only other place to be in town when they’re not home is going to be Power and Light,” said Chiefs fan Shaun Atchison. “It’s just exceptional. Absolutely amazing.”

Atchison sat next to Jehdiah Hudson ahead of the season-opener. The pair had never met until Sunday, but an appreciation for the City of Fountains provided common ground.

Hudson, from Mississippi, is visiting the Midwest for business. He plans to attend Thursday’s game against the Chargers.

“I love the atmosphere in Kansas City. Patrick Mahomes over whoever they play,” Hudson said. “I don’t care who they play, except my Cowboys.”

While fans tossed cornhole bags at the base of the Power & Light stage, first-grader Arianna Griffin waited patiently for KC Wolf to pose for a picture.

“It’s a beautiful day. After the rain and COVID and all that stuff, I said why not,” said Arianna’s mother Nakisha Morris. "Let’s just go out and have some fun.”

Almost all in attendance were rooting for a Chiefs win.

