Chiefs fans share messages of gratitude, loyalty to beloved team following Sunday's loss

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dozens of fans returned to their homes Sunday evening with heavy hearts following a devastating loss against the Cincinnati Bengals .

While it was not the result many of them hoped for, fans were thankful for a great season and for players who left everything they had out on the field.

“They worked their butts off, and they show us year after year whether we win or not. I think that they show us they put in the effort and the work, and we’ll always stand by them,” said Chiefs fan Bethany Garner.

From a slow season start to the unprecedented fourth straight AFC Championship Game , fans say they would not have had it any other way.

Chiefs fans old and new are proud to support a team that brings not only entertainment but heart.

“We are new Kansas Citians, and this has made our entire year — being here and cheering for the Chiefs. And we couldn’t have asked for anything better. We love the Chiefs, and we’ll support them win or lose. Love the Chiefs,” said fan Courtney Carson.

As this year’s season comes to a close, fans are optimistic their beloved Chiefs will get to the Super Bowl in 2023.

“We’ve seen Pat Mahomes do his work. Faith in the team. We’ll get there,” said Josh Haner. “Ten out of 10. Loyalty is the most important thing.”