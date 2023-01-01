Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Chiefs fans share New Year's resolutions for 2023

Screen Shot 2023-01-01 at 3.17.25 PM.png
Jason Gould
Screen Shot 2023-01-01 at 3.17.25 PM.png
Posted at 4:38 PM, Jan 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-01 17:38:13-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs Kingdom kicked off 2023 with a victory over the Denver Broncos.

Fans ringing in the new year at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium shared their New Year's resolutions.

“To be good and kind and spread as much joy as I can to the world, and have a ton of fun and do a lot of travel,” said fan Stephanie Render.

Some needed less than 24 hours to accomplish their goals.

Chris Affholber proposed Sunday morning to his long-time partner Ashley.

“Get married, health, prosperity and just happiness for all of our friends,” Affholber said.

He popped the question while tailgating before the 27-24 win.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Share Good News! Use #goodnews41 on social media.