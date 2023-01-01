Chiefs fans share New Year's resolutions for 2023

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs Kingdom kicked off 2023 with a victory over the Denver Broncos .

Fans ringing in the new year at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium shared their New Year's resolutions.

“To be good and kind and spread as much joy as I can to the world, and have a ton of fun and do a lot of travel,” said fan Stephanie Render.

Some needed less than 24 hours to accomplish their goals.

Chris Affholber proposed Sunday morning to his long-time partner Ashley.

“Get married, health, prosperity and just happiness for all of our friends,” Affholber said.

He popped the question while tailgating before the 27-24 win.

