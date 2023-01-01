Chiefs fans share New Year's resolutions for 2023

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs Kingdom kicked off 2023 with a victory over the Denver Broncos.
Fans ringing in the new year at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium shared their New Year's resolutions.
“To be good and kind and spread as much joy as I can to the world, and have a ton of fun and do a lot of travel,” said fan Stephanie Render.
Some needed less than 24 hours to accomplish their goals.
Chris Affholber proposed Sunday morning to his long-time partner Ashley.
“Get married, health, prosperity and just happiness for all of our friends,” Affholber said.
He popped the question while tailgating before the 27-24 win.