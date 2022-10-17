Chiefs fans tackle tailgate inflation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs fans at Sunday afternoon’s game said the price of tailgate staples is worth keeping gameday traditions.

“They cost more money, but it’s the Chiefs, so it’s definitely a necessary expense that we’re all willing to bear as Chiefs fans," said season ticket holder Demetrius Curry.

Some tailgaters have started making their own condiments, like homemade pickles, to save for big-ticket items like wings.

The Fajens can sympathize as their family tradition is hot wings. On the menu each time, no matter the cost, wings are sacred to the Fajens when traveling from Warsaw, Missouri, to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

“It’s our family tradition — it’s how they win," said Fawn Fajen.

Fajen said the same bag of wings that used to cost $18 is now $30, but they aren’t willing to sacrifice due to superstition.

Besides tailgate staples, ticket prices are up, too. Even after selling their season tickets a few years back, Jose Cisneros says his family prioritizes attending a few games a year.

“Now it’s a little more expensive, but it’s worth it,” Cisneros said. “Because we love the Chiefs, yeah, we love the Chiefs.”

Since 2021, NBC News has been tracking grocery prices . Not a single staple item has dropped in price, and the national average for a pound of beef is $6.13.

—