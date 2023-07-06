Watch Now
Chiefs game day or Swifties lining up for first chance at Taylor Swift merchandise?

Posted at 7:34 AM, Jul 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-06 08:58:51-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Citians know how to line up early in the morning at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Usually it's is for a Kansas City Chiefs game, but on Thursday morning, it was dozens of Taylor Swift fans.

KSHB 41 reporter Caroline Hogan spotted the line of Swifties in line hoping to be among the first to browse the Taylor Swift merchandise truck that’s running from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday.

The commotion is ahead of Swift’s two Eras Tour concerts Friday and Saturday night.

You can learn more details about the concert, including important times for each day, on our Eras Tour concert guide.

