Chiefs' Harrison Butker endorses Sen. Josh Hawley for reelection

PARKVILLE, Mo. — With just under a month left until the November election, Sen. Josh Hawley hosted a campaign rally in Parkville, Missouri on Thursday afternoon.

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker gave his first-ever political endorsement at the event, which was full of a few hundred people.

Butker's presence was met with loud cheers throughout the crowd.

I asked Sen. Hawley what he hopes to gain from Bukter's endorsement.

"It's awesome to have a friend on the campaign trail and I have such respect for Harrison both on and off the field," Hawley said after the rally.

Butker briefly addressed the crowd, highlighting his alignment with Hawley on religion and abortion, which he has faced criticism for in the past.

"So thankful for Sen. Hawley for his pro-life stance,” Butker said. “For him fighting for strong borders. We have to protect this country and get it in order."

The incumbent Republican senator's stump speech focused primarily on immigration, abortion, and the economy while attacking his opponent's stance on the issues.

A small crowd of abortion rights activists gathered outside of the rally location to show their support for Amendment 3, which Hawley has repeatedly said he will not support.

I asked him about the spread of misinformation around hurricane relief, in part perpetuated by former President Donald Trump.

The senator did not denounce the false claims but added that he’s willing to address FEMA funding in the nation’s capital.

"And if the president needs to call Congress back into session to appropriate money for those Hurricanes, he should do that,” Hawley said. “But it better not go to illegal immigrant relief and resettlement."

Hawley’s campaign hosted two additional events Thursday in the St. Louis area and in Missouri's bootheel.

KSHB 41 reporter Abby Dodge covers consumer issues, personal budgeting and everyday spending.

