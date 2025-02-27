Chiefs K Harrison Butker makes White House visit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker made a stop Thursday morning at the White House.

Margo Martin, special assistant to President Trump and communications advisor, posted a photo on social media of Butker and the president in the Oval Office.

The GOAT of kicking @buttkicker7 meets the GOAT of Presidents @realDonaldTrump 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/1F5qMlSIhv — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) February 27, 2025

Butker and the Chiefs just wrapped up another season in which they made the Super Bowl, though this year ended in defeat at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

Butker, 29, has played all eight of his seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, including several playoff runs.

