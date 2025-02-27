Watch Now
Chiefs K Harrison Butker makes White House visit

White House
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (left) met with President Donald Trump on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in the Oval House at the White House.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker made a stop Thursday morning at the White House.

Margo Martin, special assistant to President Trump and communications advisor, posted a photo on social media of Butker and the president in the Oval Office.

Butker and the Chiefs just wrapped up another season in which they made the Super Bowl, though this year ended in defeat at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

Butker, 29, has played all eight of his seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, including several playoff runs.

