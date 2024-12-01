'Chiefs Kingdom is like no other': Hallmark premieres Chiefs-inspired film

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hallmark movie fans lined Crown Center Square Saturday night for the premiere of "Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story."

The film tells the story of a die-hard Chiefs fan on a quest to be named the fan of the year.

Along the way, romance buds between the fan and a franchise employee, who hopes the spirit of Christmas can bring them together.

Will Shaw/KSHB Tonya Ames, Hallmark movie fan from Minnesota

“We have it recording so we can go home and watch it with some popcorn," said Tonya Ames, a Hallmark fan from Minnesota.

Saturday's red carpet premiere brought some of Hallmark's biggest movie stars to Kansas City, including costars Tyler Hynes and Hunter King.

Will Shaw/KSHB Co-stars Hunter King and Tyler Hynes of Hallmark's latest Chiefs-inspired film walk the red carpet.

"Words can’t describe how beautiful this city is. I’m a Canadian man who was raised by beavers in the wilderness. Coming from Canada to Kansas City, they make me feel like I’m at home," Hynes told KSHB 41 and media partners at the premiere. "Nowhere in the world have I ever felt so welcomed and connected.”

Will Shaw/KSHB Tyler Hynes

Ames and her group of friends spent time taking pictures with the stars along the red carpet.

"Having them come into town for this has just brought us all closer together," explained Jen Amborn, a Kansas City local. "It was just phenomenal. The people around us we were all airdropping pictures and having a good time together and creating the community that comes with that.”

Will Shaw/KSHB Jen Amborn, Hallmark movie fan from Kansas City.

A sense of community is how the group described Chiefs Kingdom.

They attended Friday morning's tailgate and felt the experience was like no other.

“I think this a lot about the fan base — Chiefs Kindom is like no other," said fan Trisha Blomquist.

Will Shaw/KSHB Trisha Blomquist, Hallmark movie fan from Minnesota.

The holiday season has Hallmark stars, football fans and the KC community reflecting on the year.

Despite back-to-back Super Bowl championships, Chiefs Kingdom has overcome tragedy.

Themes in Hallmark's latest movie highlight the deeply rooted bond of the fan base and its ability to come together in times of strife.

"The movie is about fate in a lot of ways, and being at the parade a year ago and having that experience with this city was a fateful thing to now be here a year later," Hynes said. "I saw such camaraderie and lovely behavior in such a challenging moment for this city. It really solidified my relationship with this city in coming back and having this moment with the same audience. It's really come full circle."

Steve Silvestri/KSHB

That feeling runs through Hallmark's loyal followers.

"Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story" does not depict scenes from the Super Bowl parade shooting earlier this year, but fans attending the premiere reflected on the community's will to overcome.

Will Shaw/KSHB Fans take pictures with Hallmark stars at Chiefs-inspired red carpet movie premiere.

“I think that kindness is the best way to go forward," Blomquist said. "Even though a tragedy happens, if you look at the love and all the embracing of everyone ... it's a love note to the fans."

"Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story" aired at 7 p.m. CT Saturday on Hallmark Channel.

—