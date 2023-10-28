Chiefs Kingdom isn't packing lightly for Chiefs-Dolphins game in Germany

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs fans across the world are gearing up for the Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins game in Frankfurt, Germany, next Sunday.

But Chiefs Kingdom doesn't exactly pack lightly. Catherine Baskett-Cook has an entire guest bedroom in her home covered with what she'll pack.

"There’s requirements, there’s needs and there’s wants," Baskett-Cook said. "On this are requirements.”

For Baskett-Cook, custom jerseys, blinged out shoes, purses and even the famous split-jacket design (made famous by Donna Kelce's split Chiefs/Eagles jersey) are essentials.

Baskett-Cook said she needs options, too, just in case.

But she and her friends are also packing for the fourteen day European trip they’ll take while abroad.

“Our plan is honestly to fill our passports, stamp as many countries as we possibly can," she said.

Lynn ‘Weird Wolf’ Schmidt said his packing list is short.

“The Weird Wolf gear, everything has to show up in that. We’ve got to have the custom jacket and the hat of course, those things have to go," he said.

His essential item can't exactly be found in a suitcase - a Chiefs win!

But packing is more than what you arrive with. It's about who and what find on your journey. Baskett-Cook said that embodies what it means to be part of Chiefs Kingdom.

“It’s just been this building family of people going to Germany," she said. "We fortunately have as part of that core group, people from Scotland, England, of course Germany as well, all across Germany, not just Frankfurt, and then people in Frankfurt. It’s just continuously building this huge network.”